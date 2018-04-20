How to watch the 2018 U.S. Open Polo Championship on CBS and CBS Sports Network

The 2018 U.S. Polo Championships are fast approaching, which means it's time to break out your equestrian gear and tune into CBS Sports Network. You can watch at home or on the go, as it will be airing on both CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Since a lot of you probably don't know about the distinguished sport of polo, here are a few fast facts to give an idea of the pace of the game:

Each team has four players moving at an average of 35 miles per hour in a 7.5 minute "chukker." There are six chukkers per match, putting each match at 45 minutes. The polo ball can reach up to 110 miles per hour, and after three chukkers there's a 10-minute halftime period where players can seal up divots on the field.

It's a fast-paced game with a lot of action, and players have to keep their heads on a swivel. One thing to keep in mind: The championship will be played on April 22, and will air a week later on April 29.

How to watch the U.S. Open Polo Championship