How to watch the 2018 World's Strongest Man series on CBS

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson is perhaps best known for playing "The Mountain" on HBO's "Game of Thrones," but in May, he also scaled the mountain that is the 41-year-old World's Strongest Man competition, using his 400-pound frame to dominate events like the Car Deadlift and the Truck Pull.

Now, Bjornsson's mountainous victory, which came in the Philippines after years of runner-up finishes, can be seen in complete coverage of the World's Strongest Man series on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Representing Iceland and topping defending champion Eddie Hall in the 2018 series, Bjornsson is one of 10 final contestants featured in the competition, which, per the New York Times, began in America in 1977 with an appearance from former Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno before expanding to an international stage.

Here's how you can catch all of this year's World's Strongest Man series, including all the anchor-carrying, car-lifting events you can handle:

How to watch

Note: All times Eastern, and all broadcasts on CBS Sports Network unless otherwise noted.

On CBS:

June 10: CBS Sports Spectacular: The 2018 Tachi Palace World's Strongest Man (2-3 p.m.)

On CBS Sports Network:

June 14: Parts 1 and 2 (9 p.m.)

Parts 1 and 2 (9 p.m.) June 21: Part 3 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 3 (9:30 p.m.) June 28: Part 4 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 4 (9:30 p.m.) July 5: Part 5 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 5 (9:30 p.m.) July 12: Part 6 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 6 (9:30 p.m.) July 19: Part 7 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 7 (9:30 p.m.) July 26: Part 8 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 8 (9:30 p.m.) Aug. 2: Part 9 (9:30 p.m.)

Part 9 (9:30 p.m.) Aug. 9: Part 10 (8 p.m.)

Part 10 (8 p.m.) Sept. 2: Finale (Time TBD)

CBS Sports Network (channel finder) is also available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.