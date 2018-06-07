How to watch the 2018 World's Strongest Man series on CBS
Everything you need to know to tune into this year's competition
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson is perhaps best known for playing "The Mountain" on HBO's "Game of Thrones," but in May, he also scaled the mountain that is the 41-year-old World's Strongest Man competition, using his 400-pound frame to dominate events like the Car Deadlift and the Truck Pull.
Now, Bjornsson's mountainous victory, which came in the Philippines after years of runner-up finishes, can be seen in complete coverage of the World's Strongest Man series on CBS and CBS Sports Network.
Representing Iceland and topping defending champion Eddie Hall in the 2018 series, Bjornsson is one of 10 final contestants featured in the competition, which, per the New York Times, began in America in 1977 with an appearance from former Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno before expanding to an international stage.
Here's how you can catch all of this year's World's Strongest Man series, including all the anchor-carrying, car-lifting events you can handle:
How to watch
Note: All times Eastern, and all broadcasts on CBS Sports Network unless otherwise noted.
On CBS:
- June 10: CBS Sports Spectacular: The 2018 Tachi Palace World's Strongest Man (2-3 p.m.)
On CBS Sports Network:
- June 14: Parts 1 and 2 (9 p.m.)
- June 21: Part 3 (9:30 p.m.)
- June 28: Part 4 (9:30 p.m.)
- July 5: Part 5 (9:30 p.m.)
- July 12: Part 6 (9:30 p.m.)
- July 19: Part 7 (9:30 p.m.)
- July 26: Part 8 (9:30 p.m.)
- Aug. 2: Part 9 (9:30 p.m.)
- Aug. 9: Part 10 (8 p.m.)
- Sept. 2: Finale (Time TBD)
CBS Sports Network (channel finder) is also available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
-
Belmont ticket prices soar for Justify
This is what happens when you have a horse racing for the Triple Crown
-
Justify goes for Triple Crown at Belmont
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's race at Belmont Park
-
Belmont Stakes 2018: Post draw positions
After landing Post 7 for both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify will run along...
-
New York Stakes odds, picks, predictions
Jody Demling has correctly picked nine of the past 14 Preakness winners
-
Belmont Stakes picks: Back Vino Rosso
Hank Goldberg called Justify's win at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness this year
-
Belmont Stakes picks: Fade Hofburg
Jody Demling nailed Tapwrit beating Irish War Cry in 2017 and hit the Belmont superfecta