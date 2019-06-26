How to watch the 2019 World's Strongest Man series on CBS
Everything you need to know to tune into this year's competition
The exhilarating broadcast of the 2019 World's Strongest Man gets underway at the end of the month, and with it comes a chance to relive the athletes' display not only of sheer force but of stamina, skills, tactics, training and strategy -- all put to the test over signature events like keg tosses, log lifts and fridge carries.
Designed to push Strongmen to their absolute limits, the annual World's Strongest Man competition features various challenges of both agility and mental toughness, and since its inception back in 1977, it's also been home to some of the toughest, wildest tasks -- from giant dumbbell presses and squat lifts to truck-loading races and literal vehicle pulls.
America's Martins Licis triumphed over big-name and big-bodied Strongman veteran Hafthor Bjornsson in this year's competition, which took place in Bradenton, Florida, taking the prized title on his first podium appearance. But the road to the top was not without plenty of signature Strongman action.
Here's how you can catch all of this year's World's Strongest Man series, including all the anchor-carrying, car-lifting events you can handle:
How to watch the 2019 World's Strongest Man series
Group 1 – Part 1 and 2 (Premiere)
Sunday, June 30: 1 p.m. ET -- CBS
Group 1 – Part 1 and 2 (Encore)
Thursday, July 11: 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 2 – Part 1 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, July 18: 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 2 – Part 2 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, July 18: 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 3 – Part 1 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, July 25: 9:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 3 – Part 2 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, Aug. 1: 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 4 – Part 1 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, Aug. 8: 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 4 – Part 2 of 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, Aug. 15: 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Group 5 – Part 1 and 2 (Premiere)
Thursday, Aug. 22: 9:30 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Aug. 22: 10 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
World's Strongest Man Final (Premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 1: 1 p.m. ET -- CBS
World's Strongest Man Final (Encore)
Sunday, Sept. 1: 9 p.m. ET -- CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors including OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. If you wish to live stream it, you can do so through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more channel information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com.
