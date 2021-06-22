The Honda Inspiration Award is given to deserving female student athletes in Division I, II, or III. The 2021 Honda Inspiration Award winner for the Class of 2021 will be announced by the CWSA Board of Directors on Tuesday and be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

Georgia Tech senior Camryn Hidalgo, Texas redshirt sophomore Asija O'Neal, and Baylor senior DiDi Richards are the finalists for the Honda Inspiration Award. The prestigious awarded is handed out to those who have experienced adversity whether it be injury and/or illness, physically or emotional adversity. or experienced enormous personal sacrifices during their time as a student athlete.

The broadcast will recognize the Honda Inspiration Award winners from both the 2020 and 2021 classes. The winner is selected by the CWSA Board of Directors while the three finalists were hand-picked by the CWSA Inspiration Award committee. Jazzy Richards was the 2020 Inspiration Award winner

In addition to the 2021 Honda Inspiration Award, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Show will take place on Monday, June 28 from CBS Studios in New York City. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards Show will announce the Honda Top Three and will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards highlighting former Honda Cup winners.

How to watch the 2021 Honda Inspiration Award Show

Dates: June 22, 2021

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: New York City

TV: CBS Sports Network