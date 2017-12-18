How to watch 'The Box Girls of Nairobi,' a new CBS Sports Network documentary

"The Box Girls of Nairobi," a new CBS Sports Network documentary highlighting the impact of boxing in Kenyan communities, is set to premiere online Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

From CBS Sports, a synopsis of the upcoming feature:

A world away from the fame and fortune boxing can provide, the sport has become a vehicle for self-discovery and survival in Kariobangi -- a slum on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. "The Box Girls of Nairobi" tells the story of how a local boxing coach known as Priest and a young mother named Jane Knight are using boxing to change the treatment of and expectations for women in their community. After a contentious national election in 2008 saw violence against women spike in the Nairobi slums, Priest saw an opportunity to bring young women into his gym in Kariobangi. One of the first women to show up was a young mother named Jane Knight. "The Box Girls of Nairobi" is about Jane's journey of self-discovery through boxing, and how her experience served as a catalyst for a program that has changed the perception of young girls and women in Kariobangi.

Here's everything else you need to know about catching "The Box Girls of Nairobi" in full:

