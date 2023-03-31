Some of the NFL's biggest superstars are set to take part in "The Catch," which will be broadcasted live on CBS. The single-day saltwater fishing tournament will take place at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15, and will raise awareness for Sport Fishing Championship's ocean-based "community champions."

The NFL stars competing in "The Catch" include:

Justin Herbert (QB, Los Angeles Chargers)

Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins)

A.J. Brown (WR, Philadelphia Eagles)

Dalvin Cook (RB, Vikings)

Chris Jones (DT, Kansas City Chiefs)

Matthew Judon (LB, Patriots)

Patrick Surtain II (CB, Broncos)

The competition will be held off the coast of Miami, and will also feature by SFC's Billfish Championship top competitors, including reigning 2022 Champion Capt. Justin Drummond (Team Quantified), 2022 SFC Fan Vote Angler of The Year Jaselyn Berthelot (Rising Sons) and 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion and Atlantic Division rival Capt. Taylor Sanford (Team Gypsea).

"The Catch" will utilize SFC's catch-and-release scoring system, and the exhibition tournament will benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

"It's a massive moment for our sport," SFC CEO and Commissioner Mark Neifeld said in a press release. "Competitive saltwater fishing live on CBS on consecutive Saturdays following the NCAA Final Four and The Masters - this was unthinkable only a year ago. Our talented athletes earned this platform alongside other sporting greats."

Herbert and Jones will serve as captain for the two teams of NFL stars. Both Herbert and Jones are avid anglers with Herbert co-founding the fishing club at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

How to watch 'The Catch'