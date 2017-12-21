How to watch the Fittest on Earth CrossFit Games marathon on CBS Sports Network

What better way to ring in the new year than to relive the competition of the world's fittest?

Vermont's Mat Fraser and Olympic weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey captured the men's and women's titles at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games in August, and CBS Sports Network dove deeper into the 11-year-old challenge with this fall's "Fittest on Earth," an eight-episode behind-the-scenes look at what made 2017's world-class athletes.

On New Year's Day, you'll have the opportunity to catch up on all of it -- or soak it in again -- thanks to an all-day marathon of CrossFit Games action, complete with eight days' worth of men's and women's competitions.

Here's everything you need to know about CBS Sports Network's New Year's Day Fittest on Earth marathon:

Marathon schedule

6 a.m. ET -- Men's Competition, Day 1

-- Men's Competition, Day 1 7 a.m. ET -- Men's Competition, Day 2

-- Men's Competition, Day 2 8 a.m. ET -- Men's Competition, Day 3

-- Men's Competition, Day 3 9 a.m. ET -- Men's Competition, Day 4

-- Men's Competition, Day 4 10 a.m. ET -- Women's Competition, Day 1

-- Women's Competition, Day 1 11 a.m. ET -- Women's Competition, Day 2

-- Women's Competition, Day 2 12 p.m. ET -- Women's Competition, Day 3

-- Women's Competition, Day 3 1 p.m. ET -- Women's Competition, Day 4

-- Women's Competition, Day 4 5 p.m. ET -- Men's Competition, Day 4

How to watch, stream

TV : CBS Sports Network (channel finder)

: CBS Sports Network (channel finder) Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

To sign up for the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games Open beginning Jan. 11 ... Go to Games.CrossFit.com and click the "register" button in the center of the homepage.