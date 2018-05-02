How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV as Chris Froome tries to claim his first victory

The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2 kilometer race throughout Italy, will commence with a time trial on Thursday, May 4. The massive race is second only to the Tour de France in major international races, and this year some of the biggest names in the sport will be competing.

2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among those names, as he and Team Sky look to notch another major win. Froome will have to overtake the 2017 Giro general classification winner Tom Dumoulin, who won with a time of 90 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds. Dumoulin, a part of Team Sunweb, will be looking to defend his title.

The race will take place over a 24-day span, starting in Jerusalem with a 9.7-kilometer time-trial and ending in Rome with a 118 km day. Three rest days will occur after the third, ninth and 15th stages. You can watch and stream every stage online through fuboTV (try for free).

How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV

Stage 1 start: Friday, May 4 -- 6:40 a.m. ET

Friday, May 4 -- 6:40 a.m. ET Stage 2 start : Saturday, May 5 -- 6:40 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 5 -- 6:40 a.m. ET Stage 3 start : Sunday, May 6 -- 5:20 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 6 -- 5:20 a.m. ET Stage 4 start : Tuesday, May 8 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 8 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 5 start : Wednesday, May 9 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 9 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 6 start : Thursday, May 10 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Thursday, May 10 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 7 start : Friday, May 11 -- 7:15 a.m. ET

: Friday, May 11 -- 7:15 a.m. ET Stage 8 start : Saturday, May 12 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 12 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 9 start : Sunday, May 13 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 13 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 10 start : Tuesday, May 15 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 15 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 11 start : Wednesday, May 16 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 16 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 12 start : Thursday, May 17 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Thursday, May 17 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 13 start : Friday, May 18 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Friday, May 18 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 14 start : Saturday, May 19 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 19 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 15 start : Sunday, May 20 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 20 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 16 start : Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 17 start : Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 18 start : Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 19 start : Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 20 start : Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET

The race will end on May 27 in Rome. The massive Giro d'Italia Big Start be from May 4-6, and it's the first time the tour has started outside of Europe and the 13th time it's started outside of Italy. It's huge for Israel, which has been pushing the event since September 2017. It's bound to be a competitive race, but the first three days will be all about the scenery.