How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV as defending champ Tom Dumoulin looks to repeat
Defending champion Tom Dumoulin is chasing Simon Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2 kilometer race throughout Italy, got underway with a time trial on May 4. The massive race is second only to the Tour de France in major international races, and this year some of the biggest names in the sport will be competing.
2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among those names, as he and Team Sky look to notch another major win. Froome will have to overtake the 2017 Giro general classification winner Tom Dumoulin, who won with a time of 90 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds. Dumoulin, a part of Team Sunweb, will be looking to defend his title. Froome is currently in 10th, behind Dumoulin, who is in second, and Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, who sits atop the general leaderboard.
The 24-day event is at the halfway mark, as it approaches the final rest day and individual time trial on May 22 before ending in Rome with a 71-mile day day. You can watch and stream every stage online through fuboTV (try for free).
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 start: Wednesday, May 16 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 12 start: Thursday, May 17 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 13 start: Friday, May 18 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 14 start: Saturday, May 19 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 15 start: Sunday, May 20 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 16 start: Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 17 start: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
-
2018 Preakness picks: Expert loving Quip
Jody Demling has won eight of the past 13 Preakness Stakes and 10 straight Derby-Oaks doub...
-
Sports-themed gender reveals gone wrong
Maybe these parents should hit off the tee the next time they try this
-
Preakness odds, picks, 2018 contenders
Hank Goldberg was all over last year's long shot Preakness winner, Cloud Computing
-
How to watch the Preakness Stakes draw
Here's how to follow along as each horse is given a post position at Pimlico
-
Preakness Stakes: Date, post time, purse
All eyes are on Justify and trainer Bob Baffert after an impressive win at Churchill Downs
-
Supreme Court votes to legalize gambling
The decision clears the way for states to allow betting on sports