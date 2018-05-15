How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV as defending champ Tom Dumoulin looks to repeat

The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2 kilometer race throughout Italy, got underway with a time trial on May 4. The massive race is second only to the Tour de France in major international races, and this year some of the biggest names in the sport will be competing.

2017 Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among those names, as he and Team Sky look to notch another major win. Froome will have to overtake the 2017 Giro general classification winner Tom Dumoulin, who won with a time of 90 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds. Dumoulin, a part of Team Sunweb, will be looking to defend his title. Froome is currently in 10th, behind Dumoulin, who is in second, and Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, who sits atop the general leaderboard.

The 24-day event is at the halfway mark, as it approaches the final rest day and individual time trial on May 22 before ending in Rome with a 71-mile day day. You can watch and stream every stage online through fuboTV (try for free).

How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV