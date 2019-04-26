How to watch the Longines Masters of New York on CBS Sports Network
Three days of world-class equestrian competition call NYCB LIVE home during the Longines Masters of New York
CBS Sports Network brings you a weekend full of world-class equestrians during the Longines Masters of New York at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event will feature three days of horse riding action, from the speed challenge on Friday to the famed Longines Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Longines Masters feature the best jumping classes in the world, and this year's speed challenge features the fastest class in the world as well. Saturday's Riders Masters Cup has two rounds of head-to-head racing, before the Olympic-caliber Longines Grand Prix features the opportunity to win over $1 million.
The stakes are incredibly high, and there's a ton to watch. Here's what you need to know to watch some of the best jumping equestrian action in the world this weekend.
Longines Masters of New York: TV schedule
Longines Speed Challenge
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Time: 11:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
Riders Masters Cup
- Date: Saturday, April 27
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
Longines Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday, April 28
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors including OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. If you wish to live stream it, you can do so through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more channel information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com.
-
Kentucky Derby odds, top expert picks
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but once in the last...
-
2019 Kentucky Derby odds, picks, lineup
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year
-
How to watch Baylor vs. TCU baseball
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action on the diamond
-
Watch MPSF water polo championships
It's a weekend-long affair
-
How to watch Baylor acrobatics, tumbling
Everything you need to know to catch the tourney action from Baylor University
-
Kentucky Derby 2019 horses, field, odds
Richard Eng wrote the book on wagering on horse racing and was all over Justify last year