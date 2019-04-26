How to watch the Longines Masters of New York on CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network brings you a weekend full of world-class equestrians during the Longines Masters of New York at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event will feature three days of horse riding action, from the speed challenge on Friday to the famed Longines Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Longines Masters feature the best jumping classes in the world, and this year's speed challenge features the fastest class in the world as well. Saturday's Riders Masters Cup has two rounds of head-to-head racing, before the Olympic-caliber Longines Grand Prix features the opportunity to win over $1 million.

The stakes are incredibly high, and there's a ton to watch. Here's what you need to know to watch some of the best jumping equestrian action in the world this weekend.

Longines Masters of New York: TV schedule

Longines Speed Challenge

Date: Friday, April 26



Friday, April 26 Time: 11:30 p.m. ET



11:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS Sports Network



Riders Masters Cup

Date: Saturday, April 27



Saturday, April 27 Time: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Longines Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, April 28



Sunday, April 28 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors including OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. If you wish to live stream it, you can do so through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more channel information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com.