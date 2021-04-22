The U.S Open Polo Championship is considered the most prestigious polo tournament in the country and will air on May 9 starting at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. The championship will re-air on CBSSN on May 15 at 8 p.m. Ahead of the tournament, "Inside the Life of Polo: Road to Victory presented by U.S. Polo Assn." will air on CBSSN at 2:30 p.m. ET and will re-air on May 2 at 5:30 p..m.

The Gauntlet of Polo is "the sport's most challenging tournament series" and has a $1 million prize purse. It takes place on the U.S. Polo Assn. Field and surrounding fields at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington, Fla. from February 17 through April 18.

There are nine teams who compete in national tournaments, beginning with the C.V. Whitney Cup that ran from February 17 to March 7. The Gauntlet matches are livestreamed on Global Polo TV, leading up to the final event on CBS. The 30-Minute Road to Victory airs on April 25 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network.

The inaugural U.S. Open occurred in 1904 and the tournament was not played again until 1910, when it expanded and when the U.S. Open Polo Championship perpetual trophy was first presented.

How to watch the U.S Open Polo Championship