The Hockey East Women's Championship tournament is slated to begin on Thursday, Feb. 25 and will run through March 6. The single-elimination format tournament will have the higher seed hosting each game at their home arena. The 19th annual tournament will feature nine teams and begins with a matchup between Holy Cross and New Hampshire on Feb. 25.

The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Hockey East Women's Championship tournament semifinals are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 3. The tournament will conclude as a champion will be crowned on Saturday, March 6. The winner will take home the 2021 Bertagna Trophy and receives an automatic berth in the National Championship Tournament.

Northeastern has earned the top overall seed in the tournament and will host every game that they play after accumulating a 17-1-1 regular season record. The Huskies are the top seed for the third consecutive season and are three-time defending champions. In addition, Northeastern has advanced to the semifinals in every tournament since 2011 and will host the winner of Thursday's contest between Holy Cross and New Hampshire.

Thursday Feb. 25

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. (WHEA Opening Round)



Sunday, Feb. 28

Boston University at No. 10 Providence, 1 p.m. (WHEA Quarterfinals)

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m. (WHEA Quarterfinals)



UConn at No. 6 Boston College, 4:30 p.m. (WHEA Quarterfinals)



Holy Cross/New Hampshire at No. 2 Northeastern, 7 p.m. (WHEA Quarterfinals)

Wednesday, March 3

Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2

Saturday, March 6

Championship Game

How to watch the Women's Hockey East Championship

Dates: February 25, 2021 - March 6, 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Free on SportsLive

TV: NESN/NESN+