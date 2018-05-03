How to watch World Surf League's Founders Classic on CBS All Access

The Founders Classic is bringing a unique twist to the World Surf League: Man-made waves. Surfing has dealt with heats being postponed constantly due to weather, but in 2015, Kelly Slater teamed up with engineers to create technology that would allow surfing to be broadcast live, rather than in packages.

In a statement, the WSL touted the excitement behind being able to showcase this event live.

"For the first time, surfing will air live for four hours across the CBS broadcast network, beginning with The Founders' Cup event and in September for the WSL Surf Ranch Open, a Championship Tour stop."

WSL Chief Executive Officer Sophie Goldschmidt addded: "Our expanded national broadcast and live streaming platforms will help to showcase what our surf fans already know and love: surfing is an incredible sport that delivers excitement, athleticism, and engaging content. We can't wait to unveil the WSL Surf Ranch that produces the best manmade wave in history to a national audience for the first time."

This is huge for the WSL, and you can catch a major portion of it on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch the Founder Classic