How wearable tech is making a difference on the pitch with the UIC women's soccer team

Tracking performance has gotten more advanced than ever before, and athletes can now know down to the decimal how far and how fast they're running. Player Tek has taken that a step further, and a women's soccer team is using the technology in order to determine how hard they're working in both practice and in games.

Player Tek works a bit like the NFL's Next Gen stat trackers. It measures the distance a player runs, along with the speed. The University of of Illinois at Chicago women's soccer team is wearing Player Tek in their sports bras, which gives them accurate readings that won't impede performance. The data is given to coaches after the game, so players can discuss with their coaches if they're getting lackadaisical at certain points in the game or exerting themselves in short spikes before trailing off.

The data also tracks routes on the field, which can illustrate if a player is out of position. All-in-all, the purpose of Player Tek is to ensure that players are doing their job and managing themselves wisely. As it becomes more popularized, athletes will be able to see how effective they are, while coaches can use the data to do everything from making lines to making substitution decisions. When it expands, expect to see a lot of teams using this tech.