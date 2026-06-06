How, where to bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes: Best betting apps, sites include TwinSpires, 1/ST BET, DK Horse

Last year broke a streak of six straight years with three different horses winning the Triple Crown races, and Golden Tempo looks to make that back-to-back years with a double winner. The 2026 Belmont Stakes runs on Saturday, June 6, from Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York, the same location where Sovereignty won the final leg after winning the Kentucky Derby last year. Golden Tempo won the 2026 Kentucky Derby before skipping the Preakness Stakes, and he's 9-2 in the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds to win on Saturday. Post time is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

Golden Tempo isn't favored to win the Belmont Stakes 2026, though, as Renegade is 2-1 and Chief Wallabee is 3-1 in the 2026 Belmont Stakes field. Renegade placed second at the Kentucky Derby and Chief Wallabee finished fourth in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Five of the last six Belmont Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby, something to consider when forming a 2026 Belmont Stakes betting strategy.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Belmont Stakes, where to bet on the Belmont Stakes or the best Belmont Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Belmont Stakes bets, be sure to check out the TwinSpires offer code, DK Horse promo code and the 1/ST BET promo code.

Sign up at 1/ST BET with offer code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds, more than double the regular offer, here:

How to bet the Belmont Stakes 2026

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes online requires going through official partners like TwinSpires, DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Wagering is now open for the big race at Saratoga Race Course with post time at 7:04 p.m. ET. All wagers must be placed before the race begins. Create an account, deposit funds, select the Saratoga Race Course track, go to Race 13 for the Belmont Stakes, pick your horse and choose your wager type (Win, Place, Show or Exotics). These types of wagers are further explained below. Here is everything you need to know to make smarter decisions to know how to bet on the Belmont Stakes. Bet the Belmont Stakes at DK Horse, where you can earn a share of $150,000 if your horse comes in first. Claim the latest DraftKings Racing promo here:

Where to bet the Belmont Stakes 2026

You can bet on the Belmont Stakes at sites like TwinSpires, DK Horse and 1/ST BET. You can even bet on the Belmont Stakes at home if your state allows online horse racing bets. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds, the best offer available for the Belmont:

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes, where to bet on the Belmont Stakes, or the best Belmont Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as DraftKings Racing and TwinSpires.

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like DK Horse. Here are several popular Belmont Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at approximately 7:07 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes first, second or third, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the top four finishers in the exact order.

Best Belmont Stakes betting promos

Get an exclusive $400 signup bonus at TwinSpires with the promo code CBSSPORTS, double the regular offer:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $150,000 if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and compete for a share of a $150,000 prize pool. All users who correctly wager at least $5 on the winning horse will split a share of the King of the Track pool. Your first wager after opting in qualifies for the promotion. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $150,000:

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here:

1/ST BET exclusive offer: Up to $500 in wagering credits

The offer elsewhere for 1/ST BET is up to $200 in wagering credits, but this exclusive offer with 1/ST BET promo code 500BET unlocks up to $500 in wagering credits.

The 1/ST BET promo code gives new users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, and the maximum bonus is $500 in wagering credits. Users have 60 days to max out their bonus, and you'd need to wager $2,500 total to receive your full $500 in wagering credits. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds with promo code 500BET:

How to sign up to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Registering for a new account at TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing or 1/ST BET is simple and just takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to secure the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Belmont Stakes online

Placing a bet on the Belmont Stakes or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account at DK Horse, Twinspires and 1/ST BET, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your shot at $150,000 in bonus bets here:

Best way to bet on the Belmont Stakes

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your TwinSpires betting app, DK Horse racing betting app and 1/ST BET betting app have many tracks and races to choose from every single day.

Here are the steps to find the race you want to bet on:

Click on the race track (Saratoga Race Course for Belmont Stakes) Click on the race number (13 for Belmont Stakes); if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers. Sign up for TwinSpires here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a traditional sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it has some differences compared to betting on other sports.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like DK Horse before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more.

It's important to note that betting on the Belmont Stakes in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Belmont Stakes, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET and receive up to $500 in wagering credit:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including DK Horse and 1/ST BET. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.