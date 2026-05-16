Saturday's 2026 Preakness Stakes field is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years. Trainer Chad Brown leads Iron Honor as the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds. Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer to a Preakness victory in 2021, will ride Iron Honor. Legendary trainer Steve Asmussen will also have a horse in the Preakness Stakes 2026, Chip Honcho (5-1), who will be ridden by Jose Ortiz, the jockey who rode Golden Tempo to a Kentucky Derby victory this year. Ortiz also won the Preakness Stakes in 2022. Brown and Asmussen are seeking their third Preakness Stakes victories. Bet the Preakness Stakes at DK Horse, where you can earn a share of $151,000 if your horse comes in first. Claim the latest DraftKings Racing promo here:

Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2026 is set for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday from Laurel Park, as the second leg of the Triple Crown moves roughly 30 miles southwest in Maryland due to construction at Pimlico Race Course. The race remains at its traditional 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs) and carries a $2 million 2026 Preakness Stakes purse. Other 2026 Preakness Stakes horses to consider for 2026 Preakness Stakes betting include Taj Mahal (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1).

If you're looking for how to bet on the Preakness Stakes, where to bet on the Preakness Stakes or the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Preakness Stakes bets, be sure to check out the DK Horse promo code and the 1/ST BET promo code.

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How to bet the Preakness Stakes 2026

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes online requires going through official partners like DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Wagering is now open for the big race at Laurel Park with post time at 6:50 p.m. ET. All wagers must be placed before the race begins. Create an account, deposit funds, select the Laurel Park track, go to Race 13 for the Preakness Stakes, pick your horse and choose your wager type (Win, Place, Show or Exotics). These types of wagers are further explained below. Here is everything you need to know to make smarter decisions to know how to bet on the Preakness Stakes.

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Where to bet the Preakness Stakes 2026

You can bet on the Preakness Stakes at sites like DK Horse and 1/ST BET. You can even bet on the Preakness Stakes at home if your state allows online horse racing bets. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds, the best offer available for the Preakness:

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 Preakness Stakes, where to bet on the Preakness Stakes, or the best Preakness Stakes betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as DraftKings Racing.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like DK Horse. Here are several popular Preakness Stakes wagers to make. Then, watch the race at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes first, second or third, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the top four finishers in the exact order.

Best Preakness Stakes betting promos

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $151,000 if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and compete for a share of a $151,000 prize pool. All users who correctly wager at least $5 on the winning horse will split a share of the King of the Track pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $151,000:

1/ST BET exclusive offer: Up to $500 in wagering credits

The offer elsewhere for 1/ST BET is up to $200 in wagering credits, but this exclusive offer with 1/ST BET promo code 500BET unlocks up to $500 in wagering credits.

The 1/ST BET promo code gives new users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, and the maximum bonus is $500 in wagering credits. Users have 60 days to max out their bonus, and you'd need to wager $2,500 total to receive your full $500 in wagering credits. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds with promo code 500BET:

How to sign up to bet on the Preakness Stakes

Registering for a new account at DraftKings Racing is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links above to get started:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Preakness Stakes online

Placing a bet on the Preakness Stakes or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account at DK Horse and 1/ST BET, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2026 Preakness Stakes, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your shot at $151,000 in bonus bets here:

Best way to bet on the Preakness Stakes

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your DK Horse racing betting app and 1/ST BET betting app have many tracks and races to choose from every single day.

Here are the steps to find the race you want to bet on:

Click on the race track (Laurel Park for Preakness) Click on the race number (13 for Preakness); if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a traditional sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it has some differences compared to betting on other sports.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like DK Horse before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more.

It's important to note that betting on the Preakness Stakes in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Preakness Stakes, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET and receive up to $500 in wagering credit:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including DK Horse and 1/ST BET. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.