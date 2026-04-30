Kentucky Derby betting is the perfect way for fans to have a stake, even if they're unable to attend the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday. There was nearly $350 million wagered on the Kentucky Derby in 2025, and hundreds of millions are expected to be wagered again nationwide on the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

The annual Run for the Roses will be the 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby and Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Mystik Dan won as an 18-1 longshot in 2024, giving hope to 2026 Kentucky Derby horses like So Happy (15-1), Emerging Market (15-1), Silent Tactic (20-1) and Golden Tempo (30-1). If you're looking for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, where to bet on the Kentucky Derby or the best Kentucky Derby betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Kentucky Derby bets, be sure to check out the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code and 1/ST BET promo code.

Where to bet the Kentucky Derby 2026

You can bet on the Kentucky Derby at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET. FanDuel Racing offers a $25 bonus with a $5 bet, TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses and 1/ST BET offers up to $500 in bonus funds. You can even bet the Kentucky Derby at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026, where to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026, or the best Kentucky Derby betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Kentucky Derby wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5, get $25 bonus

With FanDuel Racing, new users receive a $25 bonus after their initial $5 wager. This promotional offer is only valid for the first wager made on the app. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days. Sign up for FanDuel Racing here:

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a total of up to $400 in bonus funds. That means users need to wager $1,600 to receive the full $400 in bonus funds. That must all be wagered within 30 days of making an account. When users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here:

1/ST BET: 500BET for up to $500 in bonus funds

At 1/ST BET, the promo code 500BET offers up to $500 in bonus bets via users receiving $20 for every $100 wagered. New users have 60 days to utilize the 1/ST BET promo code. In order to fully maximize the $500 bonus, users would need to bet a total of $2,500. Sign up for 1/ST BET here and claim your bonus:

Kentucky Derby promo code comparison

Of these promo codes for the Kentucky Derby, the one that is right for you depends on what you're looking for. While 1/ST BET offers a $500 total bonus and TwinSpires offers a $400 total bonus, both of them require large initial investments to fully maximize the bonuses. If you're looking to wager smaller overall amounts, FanDuel Racing may be the app for you.

How to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Registering for a new account at FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires or 1/ST BET is simple and only takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby online

Placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2026 Kentucky Derby, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site. It's typically in the top-right corner.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here:

Best way to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your horse racing betting app has many tracks and races to choose from every single day. Once betting for the Kentucky Derby opens the week of the race, it will typically be included in the Featured Races section, along with other special Derby week bet offerings, like the Kentucky Oaks-Kentucky Derby double.

Otherwise, if you want to know the typical way to find the race you want to bet on, here are the steps:

Click on the race track (Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby, Pimlico for Preakness, etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers. Sign up for FanDuel Racing here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a regular sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it's a bit different than betting on other sports.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate regularly until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more.

It's important to note that betting on the Kentucky Derby in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Kentucky Derby, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET here and claim your bonus:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.