Howie Schwab, the star of the ESPN trivia show "Stump the Schwab," has died at the age of 63. Schwab's family told ESPN of his death on Saturday morning.

Schwab was hired by ESPN in 1987 and worked as a producer on a number of different shows. In 2004, Schwab gained notoriety on the network when the trivia show "Stump the Schwab" first aired. Schwab served as a final boss of sorts, with contestants trying to beat him in order to win money.

"Stump the Schwab" ran from 2004 to 2006, and Schwab continued working at ESPN until 2013. In his time with the network, Schwab made countless friends. One of them, legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale, paid tribute to Schwab on social media.

"Howie played a vital role in my career -- his incredible research was so valuable for decades,"Vitale said in a statement. "Howie's loyalty and dedication was so special. His passion & love for sports was off the charts. Most recently he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going back to back and was also thrilled to see Rick Pitino bring back his beloved St. John's to prominence."

ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla also remembered his former colleague, who was a St. John's alum and a big fan of the Red Storm.

In addition to "Stump the Schwab", Schwab had some on-camera roles for other ESPN shows. He was the Couch Potato on "First Take," and he worked alongside Matthew Berry on "Sunday Fantasy Insider." Following his time with ESPN, Schwab also worked for Fox Sports and "Sports Jeopardy!"