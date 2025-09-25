Tony Hawk made history at the 1999 X Games by landing a 900 in competition for the first time. On Wednesday, the skateboard that Hawk used that day sold for $1.152 million at at auction.

The skateboard -- which was sold for approximately double the presale estimate -- was one of several items from Hawk's career that were auctioned off. Hawk said that proceeds from the auction will go to his nonprofit, The Skatepark Project, which works towards building skate parks in underserved areas.

"I hope that [the buyer is] someone that truly appreciates it or that that event or that object meant something to them and it's not just a flex because they have the money," Hawk said, via ESPN. "I guess that's what I'm worried about. I would be stoked if it's someone that had a connection to skating or that maybe they're going to display it somewhere for other people to see."

Hawk, 57, is one of the most decorated and influential skateboarders of all time. He retired from professional skateboarding in 2003 as a 10-time X Games Gold Medalist. Nicknamed "Birdman," Hawk played a significant role in making skateboarding a mainstream sport during the 1990s.

One of Hawk's most memorable career moments was when he became the first person to land a 900 in competition. Upon completing the trick, Hawk said, "This is the best day of my life."

In 2016, then then-48-year-old Hawk landed his final 900, 17 years after his history-making moment at the X Games.