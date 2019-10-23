Illinois boy reportedly becomes youngest person to run a half marathon in every state

Aiden Jaquez, an 11-year-old from Illinois, should be allowed to take a few days off school this week if he is sore. He made history on Sunday by reportedly becoming the youngest person to ever run a half marathon in every state, according to CBS News.

Jaquez capped off the accomplishment when he finished the IMT Des Moines half marathon in Iowa. The amazing accomplishment has not yet been accepted by the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I love running half marathons because not many kids in my age do it and it's fun to run and just get a lot of energy out and run with my grandma," Jaquez said in an interview with We Are Iowa. "I find it easier to run long-distance for me, because if I run short-distance, I try to run too fast."

The 11-year old runner was inspired by his grandmother, Kathleen Taylor, after Jaquez watched her participate in a marathon five years ago. Jaquez ran his first half marathon in Sarasota, Fla. when he was just six years old. His entire journey has been documented on a Facebook page titled "Aiden's 50 State Half Marathon Journey."

"He set this goal and he has completed it," Taylor said. "It's been four and a half years, but he's never once wavered or never asked to quit. This isn't something I'm making him do. He wanted to do it and he's loved every minute of it."

If and when the Guinness Book of World Records accepts Jaquez's feat, he will surpasses Syrafine Mohammed, who finished her 50th half marathon at 12 years old back in 2016.

Regardless of age, it's a tremendous accomplishment to run a half marathon in all 50 states. However, to do it at 11 years old, that's even more impressive. This could become one of those "unbreakable" sports records.