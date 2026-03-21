The 11-seed VCU Rams face the 3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament South Region on Saturday. VCU advanced by mounting an epic 19-point comeback to beat North Carolina 82-78 in overtime in the first round on Thursday, while Illinois cruised past Penn 105-70. The Rams (28-7), who won the Atlantic 10 Tournament, have won seven straight games. The Fighting Illini (25-8), who finished fourth in the Big Ten standings at 15-5, are 10-2 against non-conference opponents this season.

Tipoff from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., is set for 7:50 p.m. ET. Illinois is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest VCU vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Illinois vs. VCU picks, check out the Texas A&M vs. Houston predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated VCU vs. Illinois 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for Illinois vs. VCU:

VCU vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -11.5 VCU vs. Illinois over/under: 150.5 points VCU vs. Illinois money line: Illinois -671, VCU +476 VCU vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine VCU vs. Illinois TV: CBS

Top VCU vs. Illinois predictions

After 10,000 simulations of VCU vs. Illinois, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (151.5 points). The total has gone Over in five of the Illini's last seven games and over in five of the last six games played.

The model projects the Rams to have two players score 12.7 or more points, including Terrance Hill Jr., who is projected to score 13.8 points. The Illini are projected to have five players score 10 or more points, led by Keaton Wagler, who is projected to score 17.2 points. The model is projecting 158 combined points as the Over hits 65% of thetime. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make VCU vs. Illinois picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of VCU vs. Illinois 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins VCU vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the VCU vs. Illinois spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.