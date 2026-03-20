The 2026 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, and one of the late-night matchups will pit No. 3 seed Illinois against No. 14 seed Pennsylvania in the South Region. The Fighting Illini went 24-8 overall during the regular season, posted a 15-5 mark during Big Ten play and then lost in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals against Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Quakers were 18-11 overall and 9-5 in the Ivy League before going on to win the conference tournament against Yale in an overtime thriller on Sunday.

Tipoff from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., is at 9:25 p.m. ET. The Illini are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. Penn odds, with the over/under at 151.5. Both the spread and over/under have held steady since first opening. The Fighting Illini are at -11111 on the money line, with the Quakers listed at +2550. Before making any Penn vs. Illinois picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Illinois vs. Penn 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Penn vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Penn spread: Illinois -25.5 Illinois vs. Penn over/under: 151.5 points Illinois vs. Penn money line: Illinois -11111, Penn +2550 Illinois vs. Penn picks: See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. Penn TV: TNT

Top Illinois vs. Penn predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Penn vs. Illinois, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (151.5 points). The Fighting Illini were among the most prolific teams in college basketball this season, ranking 21st in the nation in scoring (84.4 ppg), second in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency (131.2) and first in offensive rating (125.5). Freshman guard Keaton Wagler averaged 17.9 points per game to lead Illinois in scoring but was one of five players who averaged double-figures per game.

Meanwhile, Penn was one of the best shooting teams in the country in Fran McCaffery's first season at the helm, shooting 38.1% from the 3-point line and ranking 19th nationally in that category. TJ Power poured in 44 points in the win over Yale on Sunday and averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting an Ivy League-leading 42.7% from beyond the arc. The model predicts that the Over hits in 54.1% of simulations as the teams combine for 153 points.

How to make Penn vs Illinois picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Illinois vs. Penn, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.