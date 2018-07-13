Indiana Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed ninth Preakness makes picks

The $500,000 Indiana Derby runs Saturday at Indiana Grand. A field of nine will head to the gates for a 9:48 p.m. ET post and King Zachary, trained by Dale Romans, is the Indiana Derby morning line favorite at 6-5. Behind him on the 2018 Indiana Derby odds board are Axelrod at 5-1 and Blame the Rider, from California and trained by Doug O'Neill, at 6-1. O'Neill won the Indiana Derby last year with Irap.

We can tell you Demling wants no part of Dark Vader, who has the fourth-best odds at 8-1.

"Dark Vader was third in a stakes race on the Belmont card, but nothing really stands out about him," Demling told SportsLine. Dark Vader has raced at seven different tracks in eight career starts, but there are far better values than the 8-1 premium he's carrying. In fact, Demling says he'll finish near the bottom of the pack.

King Zachary (6-5)

Axelrod (5-1)

Blame the Rider (6-1)

Dark Vader (8-1)

Trigger Warning (8-1)

Funny Duck (10-1)

Title Ready (12-1)

Givemeaminit (20-1)

The Money Dance (20-1)