Indiana Oaks odds and predictions 2018: Expert with nine Preakness wins makes picks

The 23rd running of the Indiana Oaks takes place Saturday night at Indiana Grand. Post time for the 2018 Indiana Oaks, which has a purse of $200,000, is 9:01 p.m. ET. Talk Veuve To Me, going off at even money, is the Vegas favorite in the Oaks, a race for three-year-old fillies. Talk Veuve To Me has finished as the runner-up in all three of her career starts, most recently to Kentucky Oaks winner Monomony Girl in the Acorn Stakes.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Indiana Oaks, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Indiana Oaks 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the past 14 Preakness winners.

Last year, he hit the Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, long before that horse was one of the favorites. He followed up his win in the 2017 Preakness by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack.

At the 2018 Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. He also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets at Pimlico and then rode Justify in the Belmont too. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Indiana Oaks picks and listed where he believes all eight horses will finish.

We can tell you he's fading Harbor Lights, who's going off at 6-1 as the third-biggest favorite.

"Trainer Steve Asmussen has this Shakelford filly placed here after two wins in her first five career starts," Demling told SportsLine. "The issue is the other three races she was nowhere to be found."

Harbor Lights finished a disappointing sixth in the Fantasy Stakes in April and seventh in the Pocahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs last September. There are far better values in the field than the 6-1 Indiana Oaks odds she's getting.

Instead, Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $200,000 Indiana Oaks? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Indiana Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Indiana Oaks.

Talk Veuve To Me (1-1)

Skeptic (5-1)

Figarella's Queen (6-1)

Harbor Lights (6-1)

Kelly's Humor (8-1)

Diamondcoat (12-1)

Haynesfest (12-1)

Molecules (30-1)