As they crossed the yard of bricks at the start-finish line with 13 laps to go in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Marcus Ericsson held the lead in the No. 28 car for Andretti Global. By the end of turn 1, he had given that place up with a surprise move to the inside by Alex Palou, who drove the No. 10 car below Ericsson into the corner in what became the race-winning move.

After the race, Ericsson spoke about the pain he felt about giving up the lead to finish second, telling reporters he was going to replay that pass "a million times" in his head.

"I gave it everything, and I tried my everything -- I tried my best, of course," Ericsson said. "But I had that lead. If I had been second after that last stop and was running second, then fine. But I had that lead. I had that race. And I lost it."

However, as disappointing as getting passed there was for Ericsson, it might have saved him from an even worse heartbreak. On Monday, the Indycar series announced Ericsson's car was one of three that had failed post-race inspection and was getting dropped to the back of the field, going from second to 31st in the official race results.

The other two, Kyle Kirkwood (also an Andretti Global driver) and Callum Ilott (PREMA Racing), also lost top-12 finishes. Kirkwood fell from sixth to 31st while Ilott dropped from 12th to 33rd.

The teams for those three cars have all been fined $100,000 and the team managers will serve a one-race suspension for the failed inspections. As a result of the changes, David Malukas is now the official runner-up for A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

While dropping from a runner-up finish to 31st is a tough blow for Ericsson, it could've been so much worse if he'd had the Borg-Warner trophy in his hands on Sunday night but stripped away from him on Monday. Perhaps knowing the win was never going to be in the cards will ease some of the pain of his late race stumble from the lead, as Palou's pass saved the Indy 500 from a much greater controversy on Monday afternoon.