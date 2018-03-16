Indy 500 legend A.J. Foyt hospitalized after being attacked by killer bees on ranch

A.J. Foyt, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and the current owner of the Verizon IndyCar Series team A.J. Foyt Enterprises, was released from the hospital after an attack by Africanized bees -- a hybrid of African and European bees -- at his ranch. It's the second time that Foyt has had run-ins with bees, after a 2005 encounter left him with 200 stings to his head and a sensitivity to bee stings. He was hospitalized on Wednesday and released the same night, according to A.J. Foyt Racing's Twitter.

Both of Foyt's incidents occurred while working on his bulldozer.

It's true what you've heard...AJ v. Killer Bees Round 2, 13 yrs later



SuperTex got attacked again while working on his ranch in West TX. Hospitalized this time but released same night.



🤠: 2 - 🐝: 0



The worst part for him is that he can't attend @sebringraceway this wkd. — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) March 15, 2018

Foyt, 83, will miss Twelve Hours of Sebring this weekend, as the team indicated. He would have been inducted into Sebring's Hall of Fame on Friday before carrying out grand marshal duties on Saturday. It's the second time he's had to pull out of grand marshal honors due to health, as he missed the Rolex 24's 50th anniversary in 2012 due to a staph infection.

On the incident, Foyt said via CBS Dallas Fort Worth: "I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost. Right now I'm on so much medication that I'm not feeling that great, so I'll take the doctors' advice to rest for the next couple days."

Killer bees picked up their moniker due to their penchant for chasing people and attacking in large swarms. Foyt's second encounter was more dangerous due to a sensitivity to bee stings after the first incident. According to WIBC, killer bees have killed over 1,000 people since 1957. Luckily, Foyt is recovering.