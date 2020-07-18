Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

It was a scary situation during an IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway on Friday night. Drivers Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay were involved in a wreck in which Herta's car was launched into the air and nearly went over the wall.

Both Herta and VeeKay were treated at the track's medical center and were released after they didn't suffer any major injuries.

The collision occurred as the race was attempting to restart after there was a caution flag. Will Power's left-front tire came off of his car following a pit stop, which caused the caution to be waived. The green flag came out and it looked like the field was going to begin racing again. However, IndyCar race officials waved off the restart in an untimely manner and some drivers weren't able to slow down in time.

Herta and VeeKay were two of those drivers and that factor led to the crash. Luckily, Herta was able to climb out of his car under his own power. It certainly could've been much worse being that Herta's car nearly went through the fence, but landed on the top of the wall inside.

This comes after IndyCar recently installed aeroscreen head protection for drivers. According to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, debris from Herta's car landed near the cockpit of fellow driver Marcus Ericsson's car.

French driver Simon Pagenaud ended up taking the checkered flag at Friday's race.