Injured rugby star Ardie Savea gets earful from team doctor for posting dance videos on TikTok

New Zealand All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is one of the top players rugby players in the world. Savea is currently recovering from knee surgery that he had performed in December and is expected to be out of action for five to six months.

While he's on the shelf, Savea created an account on the popular video app TikTok, and has been posting dancing videos there. However, during a recent meeting with his team doctor, Savea received an earful for posting these videos.

"I've been doing TikToks lately and they require dance moves. I went in to work the other day and the doc told me off," Savea recently said at a Super Rugby event in New Zealand. "Just doing stuff like that and walking down the stairs, sometimes you feel really confident, but then it catches a little bit, so I just need to be careful."

Savea originally suffered the injury in the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England in late October.

The team doctor is in the minority of people who do not like the dance videos. Savea has drawn interest from fans from all over the and has over 80,000 followers that have enjoyed his dancing videos on the social media platform.

Savea is slated to meet with his surgeon later this week in order to help determine when he could potentially return to action (rugby action, not dancing on TikTok action.)