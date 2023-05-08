The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has launched an investigation into the University of Iowa's baseball team, Action Network reported on Monday. The decision comes shortly after multiple Iowa players were suspended for a three-game series against Ohio State that took place in Iowa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Due to a potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student-athletes from competition. We will have no additional comments as this is an ongoing investigation," read an email from the school sent out on May 5.

The school did not name any particular students-athletes potentially involved, but On3Sports' Kyle Huesmann pointed out that four players were missing during the series vs. Ohio State: Keaton Anthony, Jacob Henderson, Ben Tallman and Gehrig Christensen.

"The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able," Brian Ohorilko, the director of gaming for the state's commission, told Action Network.

The Hawkeyes currently hold a 34-12 overall record and are 10-7 in the Big Ten. Anthony -- a 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American -- is the current team leader in batting average, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS. He had not missed any games this season the most recent series.

This potential Iowa scandal comes shortly after Alabama let their coach go due to gambling issue.

Alabama fired baseball head coach Brian Bohanon earlier in May because of "suspicious wagering activity" related to Crimson Tide games. Following Bahanon's firing, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement saying that the conference has "zero tolerance for activity that puts into question the integrity of competition."

The Hawkeyes won their first two games against the Buckeyes with a 16-9 result on Friday and a 15-3 final score on Saturday. They lost 2-5 on Sunday. Iowa will be back on the field next on Friday as the team hosts Michigan State for a three-game series.