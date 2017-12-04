Iowa high school sports broadcasters fired after racist on-air comments

Two Iowa high school sports radio broadcasters have lost their jobs after they made racist remarks about players from an opposing school.

Longtime sportscaster Orin Harris and a unidentified female producer were fired from KIOW radio after their racially-charged remarks during a commercial break were streamed online to the public. Though the conversation was never aired on the radio, the stream was clipped and posted online, leading to a public uproar.

During the exchange, which happened during a game between Grove High School and Forest City High School, the two employees remarked that there were a lot of "Español people" playing for Grove. At one point, Harris chimed in with "as Trump would say, go back to where you came from," to which the producer responded "some would say that. Some days I feel like that too."

The way these people talk about eagle grove is absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/ruwCeO3tHm — Sadie Stuhr (@sadie_stuhr) December 4, 2017

Here's a full transcript of the exchange:

Harris: The first three names we gotta remember are Enzo Gebara, Spencer Espejo, and Nikolas Padilla for Eagle Grove. They have a lot of ... um, apparently... Producer: Español people. Harris: Español people in Eagle Grove. Producer: Gee, I wonder why that is? Harris: I wonder why. Producer: But the latest there is that they're just going to gradually come into town, yeah right. Harris: Uh huh. Producer: Uh huh. Harris: Gradually work their way in. Producer: Gradually work their way in … so, who are these people again? Harris: Oh, you wanna know the names? Enzo Gebara, Spencer Espejo, and Nikolas Padilla. Producer: They sound like they've been here a while, given the first names. Harris: Yeah, I think they've been there. Padilla, I think that's P-A-D-I-L-L-A. Producer: Yeah, Padilla. Harris: Padilla, something like that. Producer: Yeah. Harris: The there's Chase Blasie, he sounds like he's not a foreigner. Could be though. Producer: Yeah. Harris: They're all foreigners. Producer: Exactly, all foreigners. Harris: As Trump would say, go back where they came from. Producer: Well, some would say that, yeah, some days I feel like that too.

After initially suspending Harris, the station announced Monday that both employees had been terminated. In addition to sending letters to both schools apologizing for the incident, KIOW also released a statement to the public.

On Tuesday, November 28th, two employees of KIOW made comments that were insensitive, thoughtless and degrading to others. These comments were deplorable, and the staff and management of KIOW in no way condones or supports these comments. These comments never aired on KIOW Radio. They did, however, appear on a video feed that appeared on a school website. That night when we learned of these comments, we were in contact with the Eagle Grove School District and gathered information about the incident. On Thursday morning, November 30, a letter of apology was sent to school officials, along with details of our actions in regards to the two employees involved. As a result, both employees have been fired from their positions with the station. KIOW Radio has a long history of promoting and supporting student athletes, coaches and schools. As a company, we take great pride in spotlighting the great efforts of our local citizens, schools and communities, and we will demand that all company employees adhere to this policy.

There's no excusing this type of dialogue, especially when it's coming from two people in a professional setting and being broadcast out to an audience of listeners. The fact that the comments were made about high school kids just makes it even worse, so it seems that the response from the station was certainly appropriate and justifiable.