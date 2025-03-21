The 14th-seeded Lipscomb Bisons will battle the third-seeded Iowa State Cyclones in a South Regional first-round matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Bisons (25-9), who are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance, will look to become the first Atlantic Sun team to advance to the second round since Liberty in 2019. The Cyclones (24-9), who are making their 24th NCAA Tournament appearance, advanced to the Sweet 16 last year for the seventh time in program history. Injuries have hurt the Cyclones as senior guard Keshon Gilbert has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a muscle strain, while junior guard Tamin Lipsey is expected to play despite dealing with a groin injury.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Iowa State won the only meeting between the teams, an 81-64 decision at Ames, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 2011. Iowa State is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Lipscomb vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb spread: Iowa State -14.5

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb over/under: 142.5 points

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb money line: Iowa State -1333, Lipscomb +792

LIP: The Bisons have hit the money line in 11 of their last 12 games (+9.30 units)

ISU: The Cyclones have hit the game total under in 21 of their last 36 games (+4.45 units) )

Why Iowa State can cover

Senior guard Curtis Jones earned the Big 12 Sixth Man Award and was named to the All-Big 12 first team. He is averaging 17.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12 this season. He averaged 16.9 points in 23 games off the bench, the best mark in Division I in 2024-25. Jones connects on 42.3% of his field goals, including 37.2% from 3-point range, and 84% from the free throw line.

Another key cog to the Cyclones offense is junior forward Joshua Jefferson. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals in 29.3 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, including a 19-point, four-rebound, two-block and two-steal effort in an 88-85 double-overtime loss to BYU on March 4. He had 14 points, six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the quarterfinal loss to the Cougars. See which team to pick here.

Why Lipscomb can cover

Senior Jacob Ognacevic was the ASUN Player of the Year, just the third Lipscomb player to ever earn the award and first since Garrison Matthews in 2019. He leads the Atlantic Sun with 20.1 points per game, and is tied for second in Division I with five games with 30 or more points. He has 10 double-doubles on the year, including a 21-point and 12-rebound performance in an 81-75 overtime win over Queens in an ASUN Tournament semifinal matchup. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 78-60 win over Central Arkansas on Feb. 26.

Senior guard Will Pruitt has registered one double-double and one triple-double on the season. In a 96-64 win over North Florida on Jan. 4, he scored 11 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He had 20 points and 12 boards in an 82-68 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 15. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

