Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi received a warm reception when she returned home after competing in a competition without her hijab in South Korea, per CBS News. Photos and videos from inside and outside the Tehran airport on Wednesday show swaths of people there to applaud Rekabi for her actions.

With Iran in the midst of widespread, women-led protests against the laws prohibiting women from showing their hair in public, Rekabi competed in the South Korean climbing competition while not wearing her hijab. As a result, Rekabi is being seen as a hero by many in her home country.

Crowds at the airport chanted, "Elnaz is a heroine," as she walked through the airport.

After the images of her competing without a hijab went viral, there were concerns about Rekabi's well-being. Friends of Rekabi told CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer that she chose not to wear her hijab as a stand against Iranian rules. They also said that they had been unable to contact Rekabi after the event.

Upon arriving at the airport, Rekabi spoke to Iranian state media and said that competing without her hijab was an accident.

"I was suddenly and unexpectedly called on to compete while I was at the women's locker room," Rekabi said, according to BBC News. "I was busy wearing my shoes and fixing my equipment and forgot to wear my hijab, which I should have worn."

Rekabi was given flowers by her family before getting into a van and departing the airport.

The protests were sparked when Masha Amini, 22, died after allegedly being arrested by Iran's morality police for wearing her headscarf improperly. Iranian officials say Amini died from a heart attack after being taken into custody, but her cousin, Erfan Mortezaei, told CBS News that she was tortured and killed.

"She was tortured, according to eyewitnesses," Mortezaei said. "She was tortured in the van after her arrest, then tortured at the police station for half an hour, then hit on her head and she collapsed."