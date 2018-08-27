Jacksonville 'Madden' shooting: Gaming community and friends pay tribute to two victims
Eli 'Trueboy' Clayton and Taylor 'SpotMePlzzz' Robertson were killed on Sunday in the shooting
A day after Eli "Trueboy" Clayton, 21, and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson, 27, were killed in a mass shooting at Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville, the gaming community is trying its best to honor the two victims. Clayton and Robertson were killed before the shooter, David Katz, turned the gun on himself. Nine others were injured in the shooting.
Gamers are still trying to wrap their heads around the deaths of Clayton and Robertson, who played high school football before becoming stars as professional gamers. Several people in the "Madden" and larger gaming community took to social media to pay tribute to the players.
A GoFundMe page was created by Justin Saline, or "Swizzy" for the families of both victims. According to Saline, "all donations and proceeds will go towards the families of the 2 lost, split 50/50 down the middle."
Dot City Gaming, Robertson's sponsor, also paid tribute to the two.
Clayton played football at Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles before transferring to Calabasas High School in 2013, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A live stream of the event captured audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.) A smiling Clayton can be seen playing before a red laser dot appears on his sweater. He scores a touchdown, and then the feed switches to a kickoff return — and 11 gunshots can be heard.
Calabasas High School identified Clayton, and gave its own tribute.
Robertson, of Ballard, W.V., also played football in high school, and won the Madden 17 Classic.
MetroNews of West Virginia reported that Robertson leaves behind his wife and son.
The gunman, Katz, was a professional gamer himself. No motive for the shooting has come to light as of Monday morning, per CNN.
