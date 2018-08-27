Jacksonville 'Madden' shooting: Gaming community and friends pay tribute to two victims

A day after Eli "Trueboy" Clayton, 21, and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson, 27, were killed in a mass shooting at Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville, the gaming community is trying its best to honor the two victims. Clayton and Robertson were killed before the shooter, David Katz, turned the gun on himself. Nine others were injured in the shooting.

Gamers are still trying to wrap their heads around the deaths of Clayton and Robertson, who played high school football before becoming stars as professional gamers. Several people in the "Madden" and larger gaming community took to social media to pay tribute to the players.

Crying and in so much pain. Prayers to the families of Trueboy and Spotme. All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken. — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 26, 2018

Today is a perfect day to boss up. - Eli “True” Clayton#MondayMotivation from a true #Madden Legend. Rest in Power, True. 💔🙏🏾 — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) August 27, 2018

The tragedy in Florida at the Madden Tournament in Jacksonville is tearing at my heart. I know gamers are one of the best communities out there, and to have this happen is awful on so many levels. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) August 27, 2018

Sorry I never got to apologize @True__818 . Hurts my heart I never got to tell you how much I support you and loved watching your genius on madden. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/CNWJtGYQDZ — #RIPTrueBoy (@MrGoldenSports) August 27, 2018

RIP Trueboy! One of the victims in the Jacksonville Mass Shooting. He was was of the best Young #Madden19 players too. pic.twitter.com/BfNSZa8uXJ — RealWorldSports (@RealWorldSports) August 27, 2018

R.i.p TrueBoy and SpotMe damn man — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) August 26, 2018

A GoFundMe page was created by Justin Saline, or "Swizzy" for the families of both victims. According to Saline, "all donations and proceeds will go towards the families of the 2 lost, split 50/50 down the middle."

Dot City Gaming, Robertson's sponsor, also paid tribute to the two.

(2/2) They were great competitors and well-loved members of the Madden community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families, loved ones, and all of those affected by this tragedy. — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 27, 2018

Clayton played football at Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles before transferring to Calabasas High School in 2013, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A live stream of the event captured audio of the shooting and its aftermath. (Be advised: The audio is extremely difficult to listen to.) A smiling Clayton can be seen playing before a red laser dot appears on his sweater. He scores a touchdown, and then the feed switches to a kickoff return — and 11 gunshots can be heard.

Calabasas High School identified Clayton, and gave its own tribute.

Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends pic.twitter.com/xhdQ8TLg0d — CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) August 27, 2018

Robertson, of Ballard, W.V., also played football in high school, and won the Madden 17 Classic.

This guy had a family.. He loved the game of madden and wanted to earn from it.. Rest In Piece spotmeplzzz - pic.twitter.com/nPHqtTSPOk — Ethan #MaddenStrong💔 (@yaboizaper) August 26, 2018

MetroNews of West Virginia reported that Robertson leaves behind his wife and son.

The gunman, Katz, was a professional gamer himself. No motive for the shooting has come to light as of Monday morning, per CNN.