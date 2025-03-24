The quarterfinals of the 2025 CBI tip early on Monday and as the Jacksonville Dolphins take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Incarnate Word beat Manhattan 92-85 in the first round, while Jacksonville had a bye. Incarnate Word is 18-16 on the season and went 9-11 in the Southland. Jacksonville is 19-13 with a a 12-6 record in the A-Sun. The winner advances in the 2025 CBI bracket to face Illinois State on Tuesday.

The game from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., tips off at noon ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 140.5.



Now, he has set his sights on Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville and just locked in his predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Jacksonville vs. Incarnate Word:

Jacksonville vs. Incarnate Word spread: Jacksonville -3.5

Jacksonville vs. Incarnate Word over/under: 140.5 points

Jacksonville vs. Incarnate Word money line: Jacksonville -165, Incarnate Word +135





Why Incarnate Word can cover

The Cardinals feature four players who average double-digit scoring, with guard Davion Bailey leading the way with 16.6 points per game. Forward Dylan Hayman (15 ppg), guard Jalin Anderson (14.8 ppg) and forward Jordan Pyke (10.3 ppg) also help power the offense. Hayman had 25 points in the opener against Jacksonville, while Pyke added 23.

They are 6-2 in their last eight games overall, with one of those losses coming in overtime. The Cardinals were 16-14 against the spread this season and they could be facing a Jacksonville squad that is rusty after last playing on March 6. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville can cover

The Dolphins had the better record overall and in conference play and matched Incarnate Word's 16-14 mark against the spread. Jacksonville also had a road win against Virginia Tech this season during non-conference play.

Robert McCray V does most of the heavy lifting for Jacksonville, leading the team in scoring (16.6 ppg), assists (4.5 apg) and ranking third on the team in rebounds (4.9). The Dolphins have 11 players who have averaged double-digit minutes this season, so that depth could give them an edge against a squad that just played Sunday. See which team to pick here.





