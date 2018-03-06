Jeff Gordon, Joe Gibbs highlight 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

NASCAR announced the 20 nominees for the Class of 2019 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The list includes 15 returning nominees in addition to five newcomers.

Highlighting the list of new nominees is four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. The former No. 24 driver secured 93 Cup Series wins over the course of his career which is third to Richard Petty (200) and David Pearson (105) for most all time. Gordon is a near lock to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall when voting takes place in May, and could very well appear on every ballot.

Other new nominees this year include team owners John Holman and Ralph Moody as well as four-time championship winning crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine and 18-time Cup Series winner Harry Gant. They join a list of 15 returning nominees highlighted by Davey Allison, Bobby Labonte, Jack Roush, Roger Penske and former Redskins coach turned successful team owner Joe Gibbs.

Here's the full list:

Davey Allison - 19-time Cup Series winner, 1992 Daytona 500 champion

Buddy Baker - 19-time Cup Series winner, 1980 Daytona 500 champion

- 19-time Cup Series winner, 1980 Daytona 500 champion Red Farmer - three-time Late Model Sportsman champion, 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox - engine builder, crew chief, team owner

- engine builder, crew chief, team owner Harry Gant - 18-time Cup Series winner

Joe Gibbs - 9-time championship owner in both Cup and Xfinity Series

- 9-time championship owner in both Cup and Xfinity Series Jeff Gordon - 4-time champion, 93-time Cup Series winner

John Holman - 2-time Cup Series championship co-owner

- 2-time Cup Series championship co-owner Harry Hyde - 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief

Alan Kulwicki - 1992 Cup Series champion

- 1992 Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte - Cup, Xfinity Series champion

Hershel McGriff - 1986 NASCAR west series title winner

- 1986 NASCAR west series title winner Ralph Moody - 2-time Cup Series championship co-owner

Roger Penske - 4-time championship owner between Cup, Xfinity Series

- 4-time championship owner between Cup, Xfinity Series Larry Phillips - only 5-time weekly series champion

Jack Roush - 5-time team owner champion between Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

- 5-time team owner champion between Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series Ricky Rudd - 23-time Cup Series winner

Kirk Shelmerdine - 4-time Cup Series championships as crew chief

- 4-time Cup Series championships as crew chief Mike Stefanik - 9-time NASCAR champion (tied for record)

Waddell Wilson - 3-time Cup Series champion as engine builder

A 24-person nominating committee highlighted by NASCAR officials, track owners, operators and fans will vote on the 20-person class. Voting day for the Class of 2019 will take place on Wednesday, May 23.