Chad Brown can set the record for most Jenny Wiley Stakes victories by a trainer when he sends out two of the top contenders in the 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The 43-year-old Brown has won the Jenny Wiley four times, including three times in the last four years. He's tied with Hall of Fame trainers Bill Mott and Bobby Frankel for most career Jenny Wiley wins. On Saturday Brown goes for No. 5 with Shantisara and Regal Glory. Shantisara is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes odds, while Regal Glory is getting 7-5 odds in the six-horse 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes field.

Post time for the Jenny Wiley Stakes 2022 is 5:48 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top horses on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Jenny Wiley Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

This year, he has hit the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes ($1,678), trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and Louisiana Derby, the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby ($660) and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores.

Top 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is down on the chances of Waliyak, who is listed third in the odds at 6-1. Bred in France, Waliyak has four wins, five seconds and three thirds in 15 career starts. She last raced in October, finishing fourth in the E.P. Taylor Stakes at Woodbine.

Weir does not like that she is making her first start for new trainer Edward Vaughan, who is winning at just eight-percent with horses running for him for the first time. "I'm not sure we learned much from the E.P. Taylor race, and, considering the layoff and new trainer, she remains something of a mystery," he says. Weir is using Waliyak only sparingly in his wagers.

