'Jeopardy!' star James Holzhauer, pro sports gambler, ties second longest winning streak in show history

Three weeks after breaking his own record for single-day winnings, James Holzhauer etched his name in game-show history once more on Wednesday by tying the second longest "Jeopardy!" win streak with his 20th straight victory.

Holzhauer just narrowly won at the start of the week, finishing Monday's show with an $18 advantage. Two days later, however, the pro sports gambler from Las Vegas raked in $101,682 and is now tied with Julia Collins for the second longest win streak in the show's history.

The 34-year-old phenom swept three Daily Doubles for the second straight day during his victory, finishing more than $50,000 ahead of the second-place finisher and upped his 20-day total to $1.528 million. The most money ever won on the show is roughly $2.5 million, which Ken Jennings earned during his record 74-game streak in 2004.

With his latest $100,000 haul, Holzhauer is now averaging daily winnings that almost eclipse old single-game winning totals, as Uproxx noted. Before Holzhauer came along, Roger Craig held the record for single-game winnings, with $77,000. Holzhauer is currently averaging $76,400 in daily collections.

He first broke the single-game winnings record in April, when he earned $110,914. About a week later, he topped that with a $131,127 haul.