'Jeopardy!' star James Holzhauer, pro sports gambler, wins 21st straight game, trails only Ken Jennings for longest streak
Holzhauer pulled ahead with a win on Thursday
James Holzhauer keeps toppling records, winning his 21st consecutive game of "Jeopardy!" on Thursday. He now officially owns the second-longest streak of all time behind the legendary Ken Jennings.
Along the way, Holzhauer has consistently broken his own records for single-day winnings, as he continues to dominate the trivia circuit.
Holzhauer just narrowly won at the start of the week, finishing Monday's show with an $18 advantage. Two days later, however, the pro sports gambler from Las Vegas raked in $101,682 and is now tied with Julia Collins for the second longest win streak in the show's history.
The 34-year-old phenom swept three Daily Doubles for the second straight day during his victory, finishing more than $50,000 ahead of the second-place finisher and upped his 20-day total to $1.528 million. The most money ever won on the show is roughly $2.5 million, which Jennings earned during his record 74-game streak in 2004.
With his latest $100,000 haul, Holzhauer is now averaging daily winnings that almost eclipse old single-game winning totals, as Uproxx noted. Before Holzhauer came along, Roger Craig held the record for single-game winnings, with $77,000. Holzhauer is currently averaging $76,400 in daily collections.
He first broke the single-game winnings record in April, when he earned $110,914. About a week later, he topped that with a $131,127 haul.
