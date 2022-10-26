What is the "Jeopardy!" version of the Super Bowl and March Madness rolled into one? The correct response to that question about America's beloved quiz show is the Tournament of Champions. Arguably the most highly anticipated Tournament of Champions in "Jeopardy!" history is set to start airing next week.
Season 38 of "Jeopardy!" saw a series of super champions rack up impressive winning streaks and jaw-dropping cash totals. A total of 21 contestants -- including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach -- are competing for the $250,000 first-place prize in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, and the clash of trivia titans starts Monday, Oct. 31.
So what do you need to know about the upcoming Tournament of Champions? We have the answers, but unfortunately they will be coming after the questions.
When is the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?
The 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off Oct. 31 and runs through mid-November.
How can I watch the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?
- Dates: Oct. 31 - TBD | Time: Varies (check here)
- TV channel: Varies (check here) | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Who are the contestants?
Twenty-one of the best players from the last season of "Jeopardy!" are going head-to-head. Schneider, Amodio and Roach are the headliners here, as they are three of the best players in "Jeopardy!" history. All three contestants won at least 23 games last season and are in the top five on the list of consecutive games won alongside Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Schneider is second behind Jennings with 40 wins. Amodio was the top money winner from the season and his $1,518,601 is third all-time behind Jennings and Holzhauer. Roach, 23 during her winning streak, was the youngest "Jeopardy!" contestant to ever win 20 games in a row.
The contestant field includes five super-champions (who won 10+ games), plus every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, as well as the winners of the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship and the Professors Tournament. The competition will also feature the two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. Here's a full list of the contestants, the length of their winning streak and their average score. (The list only features 20 players because there is still one spot up for grabs in this week's Second Chance event.)
- Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score
- Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score
- Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score
- Ryan Long: 16 wins, $17,612 average score
- Jonathan Fisher: 11 wins, $22,042 average score
- Brian Chang: 7 wins, $23,438 average score
- Courtney Shah: 7 wins, $15,695 average score
- Eric Ahasic: 6 wins, $25,400 average score
- Zach Newkirk: 6 wins, $18,896 average score
- Megan Wachspress: 6 wins, $9,658 average score
- Andrew He: 5 wins, $28,627 average score
- Tyler Rhode: 5 wins, $19,417 average score
- Jackie Kelly: 4 wins, $24,060 average score
- John Focht: 4 wins: $22,016 average score
- Margaret Shelton: 4 wins, $15,940 average score
- Christine Whelchel: 4 wins, $17,640 average score
- Maureen O'Neil: 4 wins, $11,120 average score
- Sam Buttrey: Professors Tournament champion
- Jaskaran Singh: "Jeopardy!" National College Championship champion
- Jessica Stephens: Second Chance Tournament champion
'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions format, bracket
The 2022 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions will be broken down into three rounds:
- Quarterfinals
- Semifinals
- Finals (best-of-seven series)
Eighteen contestants will square off in the quarterfinals in six three-person affairs. The six winners will advance to the semifinals, where Schneider, Amodio and Roach will each start their tournament after receiving quarterfinal byes. The three semifinal winners will move on to the final round and go head-to-head for $250,000.
In the finals, the first contestant to win three games will be the Tournament of Champions winner, meaning there will be at least three games in the finals and there could be up to seven.
Here's a bracket to better visualize the
March Madness Intelligent Insanity.
'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions schedule, results
Quarterfinals
- Monday, Oct. 31: Ryan Long vs. Megan Wachspress vs. Maureen O'Neil
- Tuesday, Nov. 1: Jonathan Fisher vs. Andrew He vs. Christine Whelchel
- Wednesday, Nov. 2: Brian Chang vs. Tyler Rhode vs. Margaret Shelton
- Thursday, Nov. 3: Courtney Shah vs. John Focht vs. Second Chance winner TBA
- Friday, Nov. 4: Eric Ahasic vs. Jaskaran Singh vs. Jackie Kelly
- Monday, Nov. 7: Zach Newkirk vs. Sam Buttrey vs. Jessica Stephens
Semifinals
- Wednesday, Nov. 9: Amy Schneider vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Thursday, Nov. 10: Matt Amodio vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Friday, Nov. 11: Mattea Roach vs. TBA vs. TBA
Finals
- Monday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 16: Games 1-3
- Thursday, Nov. 17: Game 4 (if necessary)
- Friday, Nov. 18: Game 5 (if necessary)
- Monday, Nov. 21: Game 6 (if necessary)
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: Game 7 (if necessary)