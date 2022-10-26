What is the "Jeopardy!" version of the Super Bowl and March Madness rolled into one? The correct response to that question about America's beloved quiz show is the Tournament of Champions. Arguably the most highly anticipated Tournament of Champions in "Jeopardy!" history is set to start airing next week.

Season 38 of "Jeopardy!" saw a series of super champions rack up impressive winning streaks and jaw-dropping cash totals. A total of 21 contestants -- including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach -- are competing for the $250,000 first-place prize in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, and the clash of trivia titans starts Monday, Oct. 31.

So what do you need to know about the upcoming Tournament of Champions? We have the answers, but unfortunately they will be coming after the questions.

When is the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?

The 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off Oct. 31 and runs through mid-November.

How can I watch the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?

Dates : Oct. 31 - TBD | Time : Varies (check here)

: Oct. 31 - TBD | : Varies (check here) TV channel: Varies (check here) | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Who are the contestants?

Twenty-one of the best players from the last season of "Jeopardy!" are going head-to-head. Schneider, Amodio and Roach are the headliners here, as they are three of the best players in "Jeopardy!" history. All three contestants won at least 23 games last season and are in the top five on the list of consecutive games won alongside Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Schneider is second behind Jennings with 40 wins. Amodio was the top money winner from the season and his $1,518,601 is third all-time behind Jennings and Holzhauer. Roach, 23 during her winning streak, was the youngest "Jeopardy!" contestant to ever win 20 games in a row.

The contestant field includes five super-champions (who won 10+ games), plus every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, as well as the winners of the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship and the Professors Tournament. The competition will also feature the two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. Here's a full list of the contestants, the length of their winning streak and their average score. (The list only features 20 players because there is still one spot up for grabs in this week's Second Chance event.)

Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score



Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score

Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score

Ryan Long: 16 wins, $17,612 average score

Jonathan Fisher: 11 wins, $22,042 average score



Brian Chang: 7 wins, $23,438 average score

Courtney Shah: 7 wins, $15,695 average score

Eric Ahasic: 6 wins, $25,400 average score



Zach Newkirk: 6 wins, $18,896 average score

Megan Wachspress: 6 wins, $9,658 average score



Andrew He: 5 wins, $28,627 average score

Tyler Rhode: 5 wins, $19,417 average score

Jackie Kelly: 4 wins, $24,060 average score

John Focht: 4 wins: $22,016 average score

Margaret Shelton: 4 wins, $15,940 average score

Christine Whelchel: 4 wins, $17,640 average score

Maureen O'Neil: 4 wins, $11,120 average score

Sam Buttrey: Professors Tournament champion



Jaskaran Singh: "Jeopardy!" National College Championship champion



Jessica Stephens: Second Chance Tournament champion



'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions format, bracket

The 2022 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions will be broken down into three rounds:

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Finals (best-of-seven series)

Eighteen contestants will square off in the quarterfinals in six three-person affairs. The six winners will advance to the semifinals, where Schneider, Amodio and Roach will each start their tournament after receiving quarterfinal byes. The three semifinal winners will move on to the final round and go head-to-head for $250,000.

In the finals, the first contestant to win three games will be the Tournament of Champions winner, meaning there will be at least three games in the finals and there could be up to seven.

Here's a bracket to better visualize the March Madness Intelligent Insanity.

'Jeopardy!'

'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions schedule, results

Quarterfinals



Monday, Oct. 31: Ryan Long vs. Megan Wachspress vs. Maureen O'Neil

Ryan Long vs. Megan Wachspress vs. Maureen O'Neil Tuesday, Nov. 1 : Jonathan Fisher vs. Andrew He vs. Christine Whelchel

: Jonathan Fisher vs. Andrew He vs. Christine Whelchel Wednesday, Nov. 2 : Brian Chang vs. Tyler Rhode vs. Margaret Shelton

: Brian Chang vs. Tyler Rhode vs. Margaret Shelton Thursday, Nov. 3 : Courtney Shah vs. John Focht vs. Second Chance winner TBA

: Courtney Shah vs. John Focht vs. Second Chance winner TBA Friday, Nov. 4 : Eric Ahasic vs. Jaskaran Singh vs. Jackie Kelly

: Eric Ahasic vs. Jaskaran Singh vs. Jackie Kelly Monday, Nov. 7: Zach Newkirk vs. Sam Buttrey vs. Jessica Stephens

Semifinals

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Amy Schneider vs. TBA vs. TBA

Amy Schneider vs. TBA vs. TBA Thursday, Nov. 10 : Matt Amodio vs. TBA vs. TBA

: Matt Amodio vs. TBA vs. TBA Friday, Nov. 11: Mattea Roach vs. TBA vs. TBA

Finals