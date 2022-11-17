What is the "Jeopardy!" version of the Super Bowl and March Madness rolled into one? The correct response to that question about America's beloved quiz show is the Tournament of Champions. Arguably the most highly anticipated Tournament of Champions in "Jeopardy!" history started airing last month, and is now into the finals.

Season 38 of "Jeopardy!" saw a series of super champions rack up impressive winning streaks and jaw-dropping cash totals. A total of 21 contestants -- including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach -- began the competition for the $250,000 first-place prize in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions. The clash of trivia titans started Monday, Oct. 31, and it is now down to its final three players: Schneider, Andrew He and Sam Buttrey. Amodio and Roach were knocked off in the semifinals.

So what do you need to know about the upcoming Tournament of Champions? We have the answers, but unfortunately they will be coming after the questions.

When is the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?

The 2022 Tournament of Champions kicked off Oct. 31 and runs through mid-November.

How can I watch the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions?

Dates : Oct. 31 - mid-November | Time : Varies (check here)

'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions schedule, results

Monday, Oct. 31: Maureen O'Neil defeats Ryan Long and Megan Wachspress

defeats Ryan Long and Megan Wachspress Tuesday, Nov. 1 : Andrew He defeats Jonathan Fisher and Christine Whelchel

: defeats Jonathan Fisher and Christine Whelchel Wednesday, Nov. 2 : Tyler Rhode defeats Brian Chang and Margaret Shelton

: defeats Brian Chang and Margaret Shelton Thursday, Nov. 3 : John Focht defeats Courtney Shah and Rowan Ward

: defeats Courtney Shah and Rowan Ward Friday, Nov. 4 : Eric Ahasic defeats Jaskaran Singh and Jackie Kelly

: defeats Jaskaran Singh and Jackie Kelly Monday, Nov. 7: Sam Buttrey defeats Zach Newkirk and Jessica Stephens

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Amy Schneider defeats Maureen O'Neil and Tyler Rhode

defeats Maureen O'Neil and Tyler Rhode Thursday, Nov. 10 : Sam Buttrey defeats Matt Amodio and John Focht

: defeats Matt Amodio and John Focht Friday, Nov. 11: Andrew He defeats Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic

Monday, Nov. 14 (Game 1): Andrew He defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey

defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey Tuesday, Nov. 15 (Game 2): Amy Schneider defeats Andrew He and Sam Buttrey

defeats Andrew He and Sam Buttrey Wednesday, Nov. 16 (Game 3): Andrew He defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey

defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey Thursday, Nov. 17: Game 4

Friday, Nov. 18: Game 5 (if necessary)

Monday, Nov. 21: Game 6 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Game 7 (if necessary)

Who are the contestants?

Twenty-one of the best players from the last season of "Jeopardy!" are going head-to-head. Schneider, Amodio and Roach are the headliners here, as they are three of the best players in "Jeopardy!" history. All three contestants won at least 23 games last season and are in the top five on the list of consecutive games won alongside Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Schneider is second behind Jennings with 40 wins. Amodio was the top money winner from the season and his $1,518,601 is third all-time behind Jennings and Holzhauer. Roach, 23 during her winning streak, was the youngest "Jeopardy!" contestant to ever win 20 games in a row.

The contestant field includes five super-champions (who won 10+ games), plus every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, as well as the winners of the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship and the Professors Tournament. The competition will also feature the two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. Here's a full list of the contestants, the length of their winning streak and their average score.

Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score



Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score

Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score

Ryan Long: 16 wins, $17,612 average score

Jonathan Fisher: 11 wins, $22,042 average score



Brian Chang: 7 wins, $23,438 average score

Courtney Shah: 7 wins, $15,695 average score

Eric Ahasic: 6 wins, $25,400 average score



Zach Newkirk: 6 wins, $18,896 average score

Megan Wachspress: 6 wins, $9,658 average score



Andrew He: 5 wins, $28,627 average score

Tyler Rhode: 5 wins, $19,417 average score

Jackie Kelly: 4 wins, $24,060 average score

John Focht: 4 wins: $22,016 average score

Margaret Shelton: 4 wins, $15,940 average score

Christine Whelchel: 4 wins, $17,640 average score

Maureen O'Neil: 4 wins, $11,120 average score

Sam Buttrey: Professors Tournament champion



Jaskaran Singh: "Jeopardy!" National College Championship champion



Jessica Stephens: Second Chance Tournament champion



Rowan Ward: Second Chance Tournament champion



'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions format, bracket

The 2022 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions was broken down into three rounds:

Eighteen contestants squared off in the quarterfinals in six three-person affairs. The six winners advanced to the semifinals, where Schneider, Amodio and Roach each started their tournament after receiving quarterfinal byes. The three semifinal winners moved on to the final round and are going head-to-head for $250,000.

In the finals, the first contestant to win three games will be the Tournament of Champions winner, meaning there will be at least three games in the finals and there could be up to seven.

Here's a bracket to better visualize the March Madness Intelligent Insanity.

