Jessi Combs, 'the fastest woman on four wheels,' dies in crash while trying to break land-speed record

On Tuesday, Jessi Combs, who was known as "the fastest woman on four wheels" for her racing skills, died in a car crash while attempting to beat her land-speed record. She was 36.

The racer, fabricator and television personality broke 398 mph while driving a North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013, giving her the nickname of "fastest woman on four wheels." She was using the same 52,000 horsepower car to attempt to break her personal top speed of 483.227 mph when she fatally crashed.

Terry Madden, a member of her team, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram confirming the news.

Last week, Combs posted about her next journey on social media.

"It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things," she wrote, adding "people say I'm crazy. I say thank you."

It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. .

.

People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;)

.

.

.#fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpsee… https://t.co/IrnCQQWMGJ pic.twitter.com/A5NZ6Luq0u — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 24, 2019

Combs was not only a racer but a builder and fabricator and was part of the American Welding society. She was a regular on television shows such as "Mythbusters," "Overhaulin'" and "All Girls Garage." In her Twitter bio, Combs described herself as a "stereotype breaker," an inspiration to many women and young girls getting into racing. She created a women's line of welding gear as well in her continued efforts to make women feel accepted in the field.