Jessi Combs, 'the fastest woman on four wheels,' dies in crash while trying to break land-speed record
Combs broke 398 mph while driving in 2013, giving her the nickname "the fastest woman on four wheels"
On Tuesday, Jessi Combs, who was known as "the fastest woman on four wheels" for her racing skills, died in a car crash while attempting to beat her land-speed record. She was 36.
The racer, fabricator and television personality broke 398 mph while driving a North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013, giving her the nickname of "fastest woman on four wheels." She was using the same 52,000 horsepower car to attempt to break her personal top speed of 483.227 mph when she fatally crashed.
Terry Madden, a member of her team, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram confirming the news.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Last week, Combs posted about her next journey on social media.
"It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things," she wrote, adding "people say I'm crazy. I say thank you."
Combs was not only a racer but a builder and fabricator and was part of the American Welding society. She was a regular on television shows such as "Mythbusters," "Overhaulin'" and "All Girls Garage." In her Twitter bio, Combs described herself as a "stereotype breaker," an inspiration to many women and young girls getting into racing. She created a women's line of welding gear as well in her continued efforts to make women feel accepted in the field.
