Jhoon Rhee, who taught presidents to fight and Bruce Lee to kick, dies at 86
Rhee's list of clients included Muhammad Ali, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson
Martial Arts Master Jhoon Rhee, the "Father of American Taekwondo" who taught self defense to presidents and gave Muhammad Ali a modified punch, has died at 86 years old in Arlington, Va., per multiple reports. Rhee, a longtime resident of the Washington D.C. area, taught self defense to everyone from George H.W. Bush, Lyndon B. Johnson and Newt Gingrich. He also taught Bruce Lee how to kick properly and helped Ali incorporate martial arts techniques into his already brutally quick jab. He called it the "Accu-Punch."
More than the names, Rhee was a brand of his own. A Korean immigrant, Rhee had a commercial with an astoundingly catchy jingle and a fun little catch-phrase spoken by his children that he wrote. "Nobody bothers me" became a part of D.C. lore, according to Deadspin, as Meme and Chun became TV stars at just 2 and 3 in an ad that had some serious run.
The jingle made USA-1000 a number to remember for politicians and movie stars that wanted to learn to defend themselves.
Rhee also made a kung-fu movie in 1973, "When Taekwondo Strikes." The trailer is just quality, and hails him as the "Father of Taekwondo" in America.
Rhee was inducted into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame in 2007, and he is viewed as a key part of bringing taekwondo to both Russia and the United States. Although his name will always be tied to those he trained, Rhee was undoubtedly a name of his own.
-
Kentucky Derby history, previous winners
How did the Kentucky Derby come to be? How much does the winner take home? We've got it all...
-
When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?
Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the first leg of the Triple Crown
-
Kentucky Derby: Ticket prices rising
Reserved seating is a different story, according to Vivid Seats, as those prices are actually...
-
Explaining Derby betting terminology
Want to get in on the Kentucky Derby betting action but don't know what any of it means? We've...
-
Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, posts
Here's all the info you need to know from Tuesday’s draw for post positions and odds
-
Paddle boarder gets crushed by dolphin
Kaboom! Somebody get this dolphin an NFL contract