Jim Dandy Stakes 2018 odds and predictions: Expert who nailed Travers Stakes reveals picks

After finishing ninth in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Belmont, Vino Rosso is the morning line favorite for Saturday's 2018 Jim Dandy Stakes, which runs Saturday from Saratoga Race Course in New York. Right behind the Wood Memorial winner on the 2018 Jim Dandy Stakes odds board is Tenfold, who ran third in the Preakness. The $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes is the 10th race on an 11-race card and drew a field of five. Whichever colt wins will instantly become one of the top active three-year-olds after Justify retired earlier this week.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Jim Dandy Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has called nine of the past 14 Preakness winners.



Demling also nailed last year's Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. That's significant -- Saturday's Jim Dandy Stakes is a Travers prep race.



In last year's Travers, also at Saratoga, Demling said the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast would win even though he went off at 6-1 while Tapwrit entered as the favorite. The result: West Coast blew away the field in a 3 1/4-length win.



Anyone who follows Demling's advice is way, way up.



One horse Demling wants no part of: Flameaway, who's going off at 7-2 as the third-biggest favorite. In fact, Demling says Flameaway will finish dead last in the Jim Dandy Stakes 2018.

Flameaway is coming off a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Ohio Derby. In his previous race, he landed in the bottom half of the field in the Kentucky Derby, taking 13th. In fact, the last race Flameaway won was the Sam F. Davis Stakes in February as a 10-1 long shot. There are much better values in the Jim Dandy Stakes field than the 7-2 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Vino Rosso 1-1

Tenfold 8-5

Flameaway 7-2

Sporting Chance 8-1

Reride 12-1