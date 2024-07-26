The top two favorites in the Kentucky Derby will square off once again when Fierceness and Sierra Leone leave the starting gate in the 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Two months ago, Fierceness was the favorite in the Kentucky Derby at a little more than 3-1, but faded badly and finished 15th. Sierra Leone was the second choice at a little less than 5-1 and rallied strongly but erratically to finish second by a nose.

On Saturday, Sierra Leone is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, while Fierceness is the 9-5 second choice. Batten Down (5-1), Seize the Grey (6-1), Gould's Gold (15-1) and Pony Express (20-1) complete the six-horse 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes field. Post time for the $500,000 race is 5:43 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Jim Dandy Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win. He also hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness.



In May he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. And last month he nailed Trikari to win the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes.

Top 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely fading Sierra Leone, even though he is the even-money favorite. Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone has three wins, two seconds and one third in six career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Belmont Stakes last month.

But Sierra Leone has cost himself victory in his last two starts by failing to run a straight line down the stretch. "I can't bet any even-money favorite who is his own worst enemy with all of his quirks and antics," Menez told SportsLine. Sierra Leone does not appear in any of Menez's wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes bets here.

2024 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, contenders, post positions