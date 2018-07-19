Jim Kelly delivers moving speech after being honored with Jimmy V. Award at 2018 ESPYS

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was honored with one of the more noteworthy awards at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The Hall of Famer was presented with the Jimmy V. Award for Perseverance.

Kelly, 58, has battled cancer for parts of the past five years. Initially diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw in 2013, Kelly was determined to be cancer-free in 2014 and 2016. The cancer returned earlier this year, and Kelly underwent a complicated 12-hour procedure to remove the disease and reconstruct his jaw.

Prior to the award presentation, the ESPYs showed a short film on Kelly's battles. In addition to the recent bouts of cancer, Kelly also had to overcome the loss his son, Hunter, who died from Krabbe disease when he was just 8 years old.

The presentation gave an intimate look at the physical and emotional effects of the battles that Kelly is going through alongside his family.

"I will never give up. I will keep fighting til the end. Get up, you'll be alright."



As we honor Jim Kelly with the Jimmy V Award, consider donating to @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK pic.twitter.com/SnohcxEpN6 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

After accepting the award, Kelly delivered a moving speech that provided a powerful, inspirational message to those who can serve as potential difference-makers for others in need. It was an excellent bit of wisdom from a man who has dealt with tremendous adversity over the years.

Kelly joins some fellow well-known sports personalities who have been honored with the Jimmy V. Award -- including Stuart Scott, Eric LeGrand, and Craig Sager.