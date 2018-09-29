Jockey Club Gold Cup 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who predicted Triple Crown races unveils picks

The 2018 Jockey Club Gold Cup runs Saturday from Belmont Park. An eight-horse field will go to post at 5:50 p.m. ET for the $750,000 "win and you're in" race for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Diversify, who won last year's running and took down the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga last month, is the favorite at 4-5 Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes odds. A pair of foreign heavyweights, Mendelssohn (7-2) and Thunder Snow (6-1), as well as Gronkowski (4-1), are among the other top contenders. Before you lock in your 2018 Jockey Club Gold Cup picks, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.



If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million in August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout.



Goldberg was also dead-on about the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The horse won by more than 12 lengths.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



We can tell you he's not going with Gronkowski, one of the Vegas favorites at 4-1 who's named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. "I don't like him here, and I've never really liked him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's a horse I'm fading on Saturday at Belmont Park."



Diversify 4-5

Mendelssohn 7-2

Gronkowski 4-1

Thunder Snow 6-1

Discreet Lover 15-1

Patch 20-1

Carlino 30-1

Uno Mas Modelo 30-1