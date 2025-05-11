A late surge down the closing stretch won Sovereignty the 151st Kentucky Derby, as he outran the morning line favorite Journalism to the finish line. But the way that strong close happened came at a cost to jockey Junior Alvarado.

On Friday, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority issued a $62,000 fine to Alvarado for excessive use of his riding crop, as Alvarado went to the crop eight times during the race, two more than is allowed under HISA rules. The violation does not impact the race results in any way.

The typical fine for such a violation is 10 percent of the jockey's winnings, which were $310,000 at the Kentucky Derby, but it was Alvarado's second violation of the rule in the past six months, so his fine was doubled to 20 percent. Jockey crop fines go toward a jockey mental health program, which will now receive a $62,000 influx from Alvarado's violation at the Kentucky Derby.

That's a substantial figure, especially when considering the $310,000 doesn't include taxes or agent and valet fees paid by Alvarado. He will also be suspended from racing in Kentucky for two days, May 29 and May 30.

Sovereignty will not be making an attempt at the Triple Crown, as he will not run in the upcoming Preakness Stakes -- but does plan on returning for the Belmont. That ensures Justify remains the most recent Triple Crown champion, having achieved the feat in 2018, and creates an opportunity for other horses at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.