After a year away, one of America's great Independence Day institutions is back. Joey Chestnut announced Monday that he will participate in the 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Last year, Chestnut was banned from competing due to his partnership with a plant-based meat brand. As a result, Chestnut's bid for a ninth straight title was over before it started, and he competed in a one-on-one contest with longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi on Labor Day instead.

The good news for fans of patriotism and grilled meats is that Chestnut will be back and looking to reclaim his title as the most prolific consumer of hot dogs in the world. Chestnut took to social media to announce his triumphant return to the Fourth of July tradition.

Chestnut went on to address the reason for his absence last year, saying that he partners with many different brands. The competitive eating legend added that there was miscommunication, which has since been resolved.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with. "I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I'm grateful we've been able to find common ground. "I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!"

With Chestnut out of the competition last year, Patrick Bertoletti took home the crown with 58 hot dogs. That was four fewer than Chestnut's winning total in 2023, and it was 25 fewer than Chestnut's world record of 83.

That world record was set on Labor Day last year when Chestnut crushed Kobayashi in a one-on-one showdown with Kobayashi taking down 67 hot dogs. We'll see if Chestnut can replicate his record-breaking pace at Coney Island on the Fourth of July.