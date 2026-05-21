Hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut will participate in the 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest during July 4th weekend under probation after recently pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery over a bar altercation.

Richard Shea, the co-founder and president of Major League Eating, said in a statement the incident did not violate Major League Eating's code of conduct and he's eligible to defend his crown.

"It truly was just a misunderstanding," Mario Massillamany, Chestnut's attorney, told The Associated Press. "Joey understood that he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions, and he did."

Chestnut claimed his 17th victory in the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after a one-year absence. He was accused of striking a man at an Indiana bar in March, leading to charges, according to court records obtained by US Weekly. Chestnut pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery last month before being sentenced to 180 days of probation, per court records.

The man whom Chestnut struck says he exchanged a handshake with the competitive eater before he was struck on the left side of his face.

Per the affidavit, Chestnut told law enforcement the following day during questioning that he was "pretty drunk and didn't remember" the bout. Chestnut said after watching the incident on video his slap "looked like a joke," and he didn't realize it was going to be reported.

Per law enforcement in review of the tape, "the accused pulled [the victim] forward, moves closer and uses his right hand to strike [the victim] on the face with an open hand. [The victim] is observed reacting to the strike and moving his head downward and holding it there while the accused stands over him and [his friend]. [Chestnut] moves toward [the victim] again and [the victim] moves away from the accused."

Chestnut's legal team released the following statement to US Weekly after the incident: "Joey regrets engaging and the interaction being misinterpreted. He strives to always connect in a fun manner with fans. In this case, some inappropriate things were said that Joey reacted to. He's committed to avoiding being in those situations going forward."

Chestnut did not participate in the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after a spokesperson for Major League Eating (MLE) said he breached his contract by choosing to represent another hot dog brand. Known as "Jaws" in the competitive eating world, Chestnut's streak of eight straight titles came to an end before last summer's return.

Last July, Chestnut consumed 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes, 20 more than reigning champion Patrick Bertoletti, who finished second with 46.5.

"I was nervous. First couple hot dogs I was fumbling a little bit, but I found a pretty good rhythm," Chestnut told ESPN. "My goal was 70 to 77. I really wanted a little bit more. But you know what, there's next year and I'm happy I'm here. Happy Fourth of July ... I love being here. As soon as I found out I was coming, my body was easy to train. I love doing it, and I love pushing myself and beating the heck out of people."