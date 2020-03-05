Joey Chestnut swaps hot dogs for cheeseburgers, eats world record 32 Big Macs in one sitting

Joey Chestnut is well known for being a 12-time Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest champion, but now he is taking his talents to McDonald's. The competitive eater has proven to be the king of Coney Island on the Fourth of July, but he has his sights on things beyond the hot dog community.

Chestnut has more than one trick up his sleeves, or I guess in his gut? He is moving on to hamburgers and went to the most obvious place to get a burger to see how many he could guzzle down.

The fierce competitor arrived with a world record on his mind and per usual, came out victorious.

In one sitting, he ate 32 McDonald's Big Macs, totaling 15.36 pounds of meat, and took home a new title as world record holder. I don't know whether to be impressed or concerned.

This is not his first record, in 2018 he ate 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 11th Nathan's mustard belt. 74.

He is most known for his love of hot dogs, winning the 12 of the last 13 annual Independence Day hot dog-eating contests, but he dabbles in other foods as well.

For National Chicken Wings Day he celebrated the only way he knew how by eating 413 Hooters chicken wings in 12 hours. Which yes, was another record.

When presented with a large amount of food, Joey says, "Why not?" when others say, "Why?"

I just want to know how many dishes he orders when he goes out to eat.